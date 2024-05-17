Fijian Deputy PM reaffirms commitment to one-China principle

Xinhua) 11:01, May 17, 2024

SUVA, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 49 years ago, Fiji has always been clear about its support for the one-China principle, which is "fully embedded in our relationship."

Fijian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka made the remarks at a Talanoa (dialogue) session held by the Chinese Embassy in Fiji on Thursday.

Gavoka reaffirmed his country's commitment to developing friendly relations with China, adding that the two sides could explore more possibilities for win-win cooperation.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Chinese government for its continued assistance and support to Fiji, such as Juncao and rice planting technologies, which he said have helped improve the lives of Fijians and boost the country's economy.

The deputy prime minister, who has been to China many times, said he was very impressed by the country's rapid development and the Chinese path to modernization.

"Every time I went to China, things changed," said Gavoka, whose latest visit to China was in October last year to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Chinese ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian thanked Fiji's adherence to the one-China principle. He said China has always supported Fiji in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

The mutual support has jointly built the foundation of China-Fiji friendship, he said, adding that common development is the goal of China's cooperation with Pacific Island Countries.

The ambassador said China is willing to carry out more practical cooperation projects with Fiji, including solar energy, electric vehicles and waste management, under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative.

