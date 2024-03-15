China willing to deepen practical cooperation with Fiji: ambassador

Xinhua) 10:12, March 15, 2024

SUVA, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to deepen and promote practical cooperation in various fields with Fiji, and make efforts to advance key projects in the Pacific island nation, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian said at a press briefing here on Thursday.

Chinese experts will conduct a feasibility study of the roads upgrading project on Vanua Levu, the second largest island in north Fiji, later this month, Zhou said.

This project, including the renovation of roads with a total length of 82 kilometers and construction of 22 bridges, will connect 61 villages, according to the ambassador.

He added that the roads will also cover access for 15 primary and secondary schools as well as three higher education institutions.

Once finished, the project will greatly help with the transportation and infrastructure on Vanua Levu, Zhou said.

He also expressed hope to further tourism cooperation and open direct flight between the Chinese mainland and Fiji as soon as possible, saying it will attract more tourist groups coming to Fiji and make contributions to local economic development.

In addition, the ambassador also called on the two countries to strength cooperation on climate change and cope with global challenges.

China will continue to provide assistance and support for Fiji's capacity building to mitigate climate change under South-South cooperation, provide Fiji with climate change supplies via the China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Action Cooperation Center, cultivate talents on climate change and promote the use of renewable energy so as to help Fiji achieve green and low-carbon development, Zhou said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)