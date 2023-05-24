Fiji hosts Chinese language skills contest for college students

A contestant competes in the 22nd Chinese Bridge Competition for Fijian college students in Suva, Fiji, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Sang Qinlong/Xinhua)

SUVA, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd Chinese Bridge Competition for Fijian college students concluded in the capital city of Suva on Tuesday.

A total of 13 students participated in the event, which was held by the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific, and co-organized by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China's Ministry of Education and the Chinese Embassy in Fiji.

Lily Teunroko from the University of the South Pacific in Suva wins in the final round of the 22nd Chinese Bridge Competition for Fijian college students in Suva, Fiji, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Sang Qinlong/Xinhua)

The competition was divided into two parts, including a themed speech and a talent show. Lily Teunroko from the University of the South Pacific in Suva won in the final round and will represent Fiji at the global finals in China.

"I never expected that I would win the first prize. I'm very happy to go to China," she told Xinhua.

Zhou Jian, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, said China attaches great importance to developing relations with Pacific island countries, including Fiji, and regards China-Fiji and China-Pacific island countries cooperation as an important part of South-South cooperation.

"We always adhere to the principles of mutual respect, equal treatment, and common development, and sincerely help the people of Fiji and Pacific island countries to achieve development and revitalization," he said.

The ambassador said the continuous deepening of practical cooperation between China and Fiji in various fields "will create more opportunities for Fijian students to learn Chinese, make exchange visits, and become successful."

Matthew Hayward, Acting Head of School of Pacific Arts, Communication and Education, said the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific provides an opportunity for people in Fiji and South Pacific island nations to learn Chinese and acts as a platform for educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

According to Li Yini, the Chinese director of the institute, their Chinese language courses have covered 12 countries and regions in the South Pacific.

