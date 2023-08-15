19 Fijian students awarded with Chinese gov't scholarship

SUVA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- A total of 19 Fijian students were awarded the 2023 Chinese Government Scholarship on Tuesday by the Chinese Embassy in Fiji.

Of the recipients, three have been admitted in PhD program, three in Master's program and 13 in Bachelor's program, covering a wide range of domains, including clinical medicine, physical training, international finance, software engineering, and civil engineering.

While addressing the award ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian said the Chinese Government Scholarship provides Fijian students with valuable opportunities to pursue higher education.

Describing the students as the "natural ambassadors" between the two countries, Zhou said he hopes they will build a bridge of communication and cooperation between the two peoples, and give full play to their advantages in integrating Chinese and Fijian cultures.

Sheral Shivanjali, a two-time winner of the scholarship and incoming student of the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) in Beijing, told Xinhua that she felt very grateful to the Chinese government for supporting his dreams and giving him access to the outer world.

Shivanjali said she first received the scholarship in 2015, and completed her Bachelor's in Finance and Master's in Business Administration from the UIBE last year.

"Life in China is very convenient, as online 24-hour shops are always there," she said.

According to the Chinese ambassador, around 300 Fijian students have studied in China under the Chinese Government Scholarship scheme since 1996.

