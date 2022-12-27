China congratulates Sitiveni Rabuka on election as Fiji's new PM

Xinhua) 09:15, December 27, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Sitiveni Rabuka on his election as the new prime minister of Fiji, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing on Monday.

Sitiveni Rabuka, leader of the People's Alliance party, was elected prime minister of Fiji's new coalition government on Dec. 24.

"We are confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, the Fijian government and people will score even greater achievements in national development," Mao said when asked to comment on the election.

China and Fiji are comprehensive strategic partners with mutual respect and common development, the spokesperson said, adding that the bilateral ties between China and Fiji have maintained sound growth over recent years and yielded fruitful results, delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples.

"China stands ready to work with the new Fijian government to further advance bilateral relations to the benefit of both countries and peoples," Mao said.

