Interview: China plays leading role in world's fight against climate change -- Fijian expert

Xinhua) 13:56, April 25, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 15, 2020 shows a solar thermal electricity project in Gonghe County, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

"China's carbon neutral decision by 2060 will help shape how the rest of the world including some of the big emitters (G7 and G20) would shift from fossil fuel that affects climate to carbon neutral," the expert said.

SUVA, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China has been playing a leading role in the world's fight against climate change over the past years and countries across the world urgently need to deepen cooperation to meet the challenges stemming from climate change, a Fijian expert has said.

In an interview with Xinhua on Friday, Keshmeer Makun, a lecturer at the School of Economics of the University of the South Pacific based in Fiji's capital Suva, said that China, as the largest developing country, has been playing an active role in global climate actions.

Noting there are multiple examples of China leading climate actions, Makun said that China, by financing green energy projects around the world, is helping countries heavily dependent on fossil fuels gradually transition to other eco-friendly energy. "For example, China is Africa's largest bilateral partner for the continent's clean energy projects."

A man works in a TBEA solar power station in Egypt's southern province of Aswan, March 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

China's huge efforts put into the development of clean energy technologies "will make possible its plan to become carbon neutral," he said, adding "the recent stances that China has taken are greatly welcomed. It will provide much needed push to global climate politics."

Calling China a leading advocate for and "a very active partner" in South-South cooperation on tackling climate change, he said that "China's experience is being examined and shared with many other developing economies" through global and regional platforms.

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2020 shows the construction site of the Nam Theun 1 hydropower project in Borikhamxay Province, Laos.(Sinohydro 3/Hangout via Xinhua)

Makun welcomed China's pledge to prioritize building an ecological civilization through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying that China has worked together with countries along the Belt and Road, including Fiji, to cope with climate change.

Meanwhile, he stressed that developed economies should set an example in reducing emissions and take the lead in fulfilling their funding commitments to provide adequate technical and capacity-building support for developing countries.

"With respect to providing technical, financial and capacity-building support, the developed economies can also work with the international financial institutions to facilitate green financing for needy countries," he said. "Bilateral and multilateral partnership is crucial to deliver climate change objectives."

"Science is telling us that climate crisis is intensifying and there is urgent need for actions. Thus, countries need to act swiftly and decisively, individually as well as in partnership. They need to think seriously about the sustainability of the planet and humankind," the expert stressed.

Countries need to properly balance economic development and environmental protection, Makun said, adding that he expects for a healthy global cooperation in climate actions which can pave the way for green development and ultimately benefit the planet.

