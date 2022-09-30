Exhibitions held in Fiji to help deepen cultural exchanges with China

Xinhua) 13:21, September 30, 2022

SUVA, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The China Cultural Center in Fiji hosted two art exhibitions on Thursday to help boost the cultural exchanges and cooperations between China and Fiji.

The two exhibitions, namely the "Guest Exhibition of Famous Chinese Animation Artists" and "Dancers in the Sky -- Caring for Nature," have shown 14 short animation films and a collection of 60 photographs on birds respectively.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibitions, Wang Xuguang, counsellor of Chinese Embassy in Fiji, hailed the flourishing cultural exchanges and cooperations between China and Fiji in recent years, which have "deepened the mutual communication, understanding and friendship between our two peoples."

"The two exhibitions today are a new testimony. I'm fully confident that with joint efforts of our both sides, we could expect more fruitful cultural exchanges in the years to come, which will bring us even closer," he said.

Collin Yabaki, director of Fiji's Department of Heritage and Arts, and Sandeep Singh, director of the Department of Environment, also spoke highly of the exhibitions.

The event is another reflection of the strong diplomatic ties between Fiji and China, Collin said, adding that it is also a reflection of the collaboration and common interest in culture, art, environment and climate change between the two countries by protecting natural environment.

For her part, Singh said the photo art exhibition builds on a common platform to raise awareness on the importance of nature and birds, and it also presents both sides with a unique opportunity to showcase and appreciate both Fiji and China's diverse range of bird species.

Meanwhile, Han Xiaoyan, director of the China cultural center, told Xinhua that as China and Fiji are to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 52nd anniversary of Fiji's independence in October respectively, the two exhibitions will also help boost the cultural exchanges and cooperations between the two countries.

