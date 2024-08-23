We Are China

Full Text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Fiji

Xinhua) 10:10, August 23, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Republic of Fiji on Tuesday issued a joint statement.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.

