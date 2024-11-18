Chinese national men's football team attends training session

Xinhua) 09:46, November 18, 2024

Players of the Chinese national men's football team attend a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between China and Japan in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Players of the Chinese national men's football team attend a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between China and Japan in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Branko Ivakovic, head coach of the Chinese national men's football team, is seen during a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between China and Japan in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Zheng Zhi (R), assistant coach of the Chinese national men's football team, reacts during a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between China and Japan in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Wang Zhenao (front) of the Chinese national men's football team attends a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between China and Japan in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Wang Zhen'ao of the Chinese national men's football team is interviewed during a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between China and Japan in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Goalkeeper Yan Junling of the Chinese national men's football team is interviewed during a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between China and Japan in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Nov. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)