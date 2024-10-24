Int'l women's friendly football match: Myanmar vs. China's Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:06, October 24, 2024

Players of Myanmar celebrate scoring during an international women's friendly football match between Myanmar and China's Hong Kong in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Kwok Ching Man (L) of China's Hong Kong vies with San Thaw Thaw of Myanmar during an international women's friendly football match between Myanmar and China's Hong Kong in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Chu So Kwan (R) of China's Hong Kong vies with Lin Myint Mo of Myanmar during an international women's friendly football match between Myanmar and China's Hong Kong in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

May Thet Mon Myint (L) of Myanmar vies with Chan Wing Sze of China's Hong Kong during an international women's friendly football match between Myanmar and China's Hong Kong in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Tsang Lai Mae Halasan of China's Hong Kong celebrates after scoring a goal during an international women's friendly football match between Myanmar and China's Hong Kong in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

