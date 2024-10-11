Mountain soccer matches inspire pupils on pitch

09:57, October 11, 2024 By Luo Wangshu ( China Daily

Every weekend, the athletic field at Luqu Tibetan Middle School bursts with vibrant energy as students engage in lively soccer matches.

Located in the Gannan Tibetan autonomous prefecture of Northwest China's Gansu province, this boarding school has made sports, especially soccer, a fundamental part of its educational philosophy.

The school, located at the altitude of 3,200 meters, has a standard soccer field. During the games, which typically take place in the afternoons, the air is filled with cheers and excitement. Students from grades seven through 12 gather to support their classmates, turning the field into a hub of spirited activity.

This enthusiasm underscores the school's commitment to using sports as a tool for holistic education. The soccer leagues, featuring both boys' and girls' teams from middle and high school, have become integral to student life. The program not only enhances physical fitness but also imparts essential life skills such as resilience, teamwork and passion.

"Students here have a deep passion for sports," said vice-principal Lhamokyab.

"They particularly excel at soccer and basketball. Our athletic students often become stars among their peers," he said, adding that the school's focus on sports is more than just a pastime; it's a strategic effort to nurture qualities that will benefit students throughout their lives.

To maximize student engagement, the school has established a class soccer league. "Student participation is extremely high," said Jing Yaocheng, a member of the school's leadership team.

"Every weekend, students come out to cheer for their classmates and enjoy the matches," added physical education teacher Ren Zhonglin. With over 2,500 students, the league operates in a round-robin format throughout the year, ensuring every student has the chance to participate and support their team, except for students at senior grades who usually miss the fun and games to devote themselves to studying for high school and college entrance exams.

"Being a boarding school, students can't go home often, so we use the soccer games to balance their lives and keep them engaged," Jing said.

In addition to the league, the school offers various sports clubs, including a dedicated soccer club. Approximately 900 students participate in sports-related clubs, with training sessions held every afternoon.

"Our students have a great enthusiasm for sports. Whether between classes or during lunch and dinner breaks, they love engaging in various physical activities," PE teacher Ren said.

On the field, students can be seen participating in sports — some practicing on parallel bars, others playing basketball, and many simply running and chasing each other just for fun.

The most talented players are selected for the school's four soccer teams — two for middle school and two for high school, divided by gender.

Professional soccer coaches are brought in from outside the school to train both the club members and the school teams. "Our students have excellent physical fitness, largely due to their enthusiasm for sports, especially soccer," said another PE teacher Tashi Dondrup.

"Regardless of gender, our students have a great love for the game," he added.

Tashi Dondrup, a school alumnus and former team member, now returns to share his passion for sports with the current students.

"I scout for talent during elementary school leagues and keep an eye out for promising players. If they come to our school, I recruit them for the team," Tashi Dondrup said. He believes that soccer training not only enhances students' physical abilities but also motivates them to excel academically.

"I tell my team members that if their grades are not up to standard, they cannot remain on the team. This approach ensures they stay focused on their studies."

Among the students, 17-year-old Gonpo Dondrup stands out. Having started soccer training in seventh grade, Gonpo Dondrup now plays as a winger on the school's team.

Despite the intense sunlight and demanding practice sessions, he remains dedicated to the sport. "I love playing soccer. If I miss a day, I don't feel right," Gonpo Dondrup said. His passion for the game has helped him forge many friendships, and he enjoys both the camaraderie and competition.

Gonpo Dondrup competes weekly, finding joy in both victories and setbacks. "Winning makes me very happy, and losing motivates me to work harder for the next match," he said. He aspires to attend a sports university and pursue a lifelong career in soccer, inspired by his mentor, Tashi Dondrup.

The school's innovative approach to using soccer is about more than just physical health. It's about preparing students for future success by teaching them valuable life skills and fostering a strong sense of community. As students cheer for their teams and celebrate their achievements, it's clear that soccer is more than just a game — it's a vital part of their journey toward a brighter future.

