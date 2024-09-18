Team of classical musicians roared on by 20,000 soccer fans

08:25, September 18, 2024 By Chen Nan ( China Daily

The team of classical musicians before their game against Rongjiang Old Street team at the Cun Chao Soccer Field in Rongjiang county, Guizhou province, on Aug 23. (CHINA DAILY)

The troupe of classically trained musicians packed their suitcases with performance attire, gathered their precious musical instruments, and boarded a flight from Beijing to Southwest China's Guizhou province last month.

Their excitement was palpable, but they weren't flying to perform at an opera house or a prestigious music festival.

Instead, they were intended to play a soccer match in the Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture's Rongjiang county, famous around the world for its exuberant Village Super League, or cun chao, which attracted over 420,000 visitors in May last year.

When they exchange their performance attire and instruments for red and blue uniforms and soccer shoes, the 26 performers call themselves the Monday Musicians Football Club.

On Aug 23, they headed to the Cun Chao Soccer Field, a modest but usually packed ground in the center of the town, to take on Rongjiang Laojie, or Rongjiang Old Street, a local team made up of amateur players.

Yuan Yuan, a clarinet player and captain of the Monday Musician Soccer Club, was staggered by the huge turnout and the carnival atmosphere created by the boisterous crowd.

"Villagers came to the stadium after work, some dressed in their ethnic garb, proudly holding baskets of local produce. It's more like hanging out in a park or attending a festival," he said.

"They cheered for us, creating an atmosphere that was both festive and welcoming. We had never performed before such a large audience — about 20,000 people — and the energy was incredible."

The excited ground commentator Zhang Mingtao announced over the loudspeaker to the spectators that the Monday Musician Football Club is not just any team, but a collective of some of the most esteemed musicians in China.

Team captain Yuan Yuan (second from left) and commentator Zhang Mingtao (second from right) announce the Monday Musician Soccer Club's plan to cooperate with the cun chao events during a ceremony on Aug 24. The musicians also donated musical publications and instruments to the county. (CHINA DAILY)

"This 26-member delegation includes professors from the Central Conservatory of Music, and artists from elite national orchestras such as the China National Symphony Orchestra and the China NCPA Orchestra (National Centre for the Performing Arts)," he told the crowd.

"Among them are specialists in a variety of classical instruments — oboe, clarinet, bassoon, trombone, piano, violin, viola, and flute. They are joined by composers, conductors, and vocalists."

The game itself was an exhilarating high-scoring affair.

The musicians had a disciplined approach while the locals played in the energetic and spontaneous style typical of the Village Super League.

The musicians led 3-1 at halftime, but the Rongjiang team fought hard to make it 4-4 full-time, with every goal greeted by cheers and applause from the spectators.

"This diverse array of talent underscores the extraordinary nature of this event," said Zhang.

"A soccer match where virtuosos of classical music showcase their versatility and spirit in an entirely new arena."

Buzz of excitement

The Village Super League became a global phenomenon last year for its festive atmosphere and exciting, attractive style of play — an expression of what the game is about and why grassroots people love it.

The financial benefits to the county, with a modest population of 385,000, have been immense.

From May to October last year, Rongjiang attracted more than 5.19 million tourists, generating about 5.99 billion yuan ($839 million) in tourism income, according to Xinhua News Agency.

From January to August this year, the league attracted more than 6.7 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of about 20 percent, local officials said.

Upon arrival in Rongjiang, the musicians were immediately struck by the county's charm and the simple way of life.

Despite having a relatively small area and population, the county is a cultural treasure trove. Its bustling markets, colorful ethnic attire, and lively street vendors were a welcome change for the musicians who are more accustomed to big cities and grand concert halls.

The musicians celebrate after scoring a goal. The game ended in an exciting 4-4 draw. (CHINA DAILY)

The musicians explored Rongjiang during their stay, sampling the local food, listening to folk music, and absorbing the rich tapestry of cultural traditions.

Team captain Yuan was born and raised in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou. He said the trip to Rongjiang was a chance to return to his roots.

"I had watched cun chao games through social media platforms, but experiencing it in person was a completely different experience," he said. "The atmosphere was fantastic, and the soccer field became a stage for a cultural exchange that was both exhilarating and heartwarming."

The team's striker, pianist Yang Fangsui, was a standout performer during the game with his agility and quick reflexes proving a handful for the opposition defenders.

He was also born in Guiyang and loved playing soccer as a child. "Though we are all amateur soccer players, we treated the match seriously, mapping out strategies in our preparation," Yang said.

Soccer's appeal lies in its easy-to-understand rules, and its accessibility to people of all ages and skill levels, he said.

"All you need is a ball and an open space to play. Its universal appeal helps foster a sense of global community, as fans from diverse cultures connect through their shared passion for the sport," he said.

"Music is also enjoyed by people around the world, which creates a sense of belonging and shared experience. Soccer stars often become global icons and role models, and so do musicians."

Yang also saw comparisons between the spectator feedback soccer players and musicians who play live receive.

"The more excited or aroused you get for a performance, the better you will perform. When we played in the match, there were about 20,000 spectators — way more than any audience we have in concert halls. The air was abuzz with anticipation and excitement, which we had never had before," said Yang.

The trip was also a personal journey for him to explore his home province's stunning landscapes and rich ethnic traditions, which added a layer of significance to the visit.

Yang said as a key cultural hub in southwestern China, Guizhou is rich in musical traditions and ethnic diversity, which provided a deeper context for the musicians' mission.

Musicians Gao Xiang and Xie Zonglin play in front of 20,000 soccer fans in Rongjiang county, last month. The county is famous around the world for its high-octane Village Super League. (CHINA DAILY/YANG WENBIN/XINHUA)

Cows, pigs for winners

The match garnered significant attention, not just because of the unusual nature of the event, but also due to the growing popularity of soccer in Rongjiang.

Zhang, a die-hard soccer fan, moved from Chengdu, Sichuan province, to Rongjiang last June to work as the on-ground match commentator. He is also the executive director of the Rongjiang Charity Union and the Cun Chao Research Institute.

His dedication to soccer and involvement in local initiatives related to the sport have added an extra dimension to his commentary, enriching the experience for both players and spectators.

Rongjiang's rise to national and international prominence through the Village Super League is mainly due to the locals' passion for the tournament and their pride in sharing it with others, Zhang believes.

"This was no cynical cash grab," Zhang said of the league's rise to fame.

"The players are all amateurs, and entry to the stadium is free. There's no prize money for the winners. Instead, the winning side is awarded a cow, and the runners-up receive a plump pig. It's all about community spirit and local pride."

The soccer culture in Rongjiang is a testament to the power of sports to unite people and foster a sense of belonging. The village soccer teams are an integral part of local life, and the cun chao matches are significant events.

Last year, about 20 soccer teams participated in the tournament. This year, the number increased to over 60, Zhang said. Almost every one of the 250 villages in Rongjiang has its own soccer team, while more schools are fielding teams helping to expand the growth of soccer in the county.

"Now, besides the cun chao, Rongjiang also invites soccer teams from around the world to play games," he said.

"Every day, we have at least two soccer matches with players of various ages," Zhang said. "Soccer has become a name card for Rongjiang."

The team of musicians would have noticed this predominance of soccer at the Cun Chao Hotel where they stayed. A soccer theme is evident throughout the building, with photos of past matches decorating the walls of the lobby and rooms.

Cultural exchange

The visit to Rongjiang, however, was not solely about the soccer match. The Monday Musician Football Club was also committed to spreading musical joy and cultural enrichment during its visit.

On Aug 24, the day after their game, they performed a variety of musical pieces, from the lively Polka Italienne by Sergei Rachmaninoff for one piano and four hands to Solveig's Song for solo trumpet by Edvard Grieg, at the town's cultural center.

The musicians also adapted local folk songs and invited local residents to perform alongside them on stage.

On the same day, they made a significant donation to Rongjiang, including musical scores, books, instruments, and recordings. Their hope is to create a new music library and provide local children with access to valuable cultural resources.

Yuan said while growing up in Guiyang his love of music and soccer were equal.

"After moving to Beijing to study music, soccer became my escape from the rigors of my studies. There was no internet or smartphone back then, so playing soccer with classmates was a simple yet fulfilling joy," Yuan said.

He also sees parallels between soccer and music as both require teamwork and practice.

"In soccer, as in music, cooperation is essential. Soccer and music are universal languages, each with its own ability to connect people and transcend boundaries. Music nurtures the soul, while soccer benefits physical health and fosters global unity," Yuan said.

Pianist Yang said the intersection of music and soccer may seem unconventional, but it reflects a broader truth about the power of these two forms of expression.

"Music and soccer, though different in form, both possess a profound ability to connect people and transcend boundaries. Music has the capacity to bridge cultural gaps and evoke deep emotional responses, while soccer unites people through its global appeal and shared excitement," he said.

As the musicians prepared to leave Rongjiang, they carried with them not only memories of a successful soccer match and memorable concert, but also a renewed appreciation for the role of cultural exchanges.

"The goal is to offer practical opportunities for local people to engage with music and foster a new generation of musicians and music enthusiasts," Yuan explained.

"We are also focusing on establishing long-term collaborations to enhance music education in Guizhou.

"Discussions are underway to create partnerships with local educational institutions to organize regular music workshops, lectures, and master classes led by experienced professionals," he added.

