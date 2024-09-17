La Liga football match: Atletico de Madrid vs. Valencia CF
Atletico's Alexander Sorloth (R) vies with Valencia's Cesar Tarrega during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Atletico's Julian Alvarez competes during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Atletico's Angel Correa (L) vies with Valencia's Cesar Tarrega during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Atletico's players celebrate a goal during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Atletico's Antoine Griezmann celebrates a goal during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Atletico's Julian Alvarez (back) vies with Valencia's Cesar Tarrega during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Atletico's players celebrate a goal during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Atletico's players celebrate a goal during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Atletico's Antoine Griezmann celebrates a goal during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Atletico's Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates a goal with teammate Rodrigo de Paul during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Atletico's Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates a goal with teammate Rodrigo de Paul during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
Atletico's Rodrigo Riquelme (back) vies with Valencia's Cesar Tarrega during the Spanish league (La Liga) football match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)
