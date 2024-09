2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier: China vs. Japan

Xinhua) 20:14, September 05, 2024

Players of China pose for photos before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier match between China and Japan in Saitama, Japan, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Endo Wataru (bottom 3rd R) of Japan celebrates with teammates after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier match between China and Japan in Saitama, Japan, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Fans of China react before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier match between China and Japan in Saitama, Japan, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

