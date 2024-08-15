Sensational rural football tournament boosts county-level tourism in China

15:08, August 15, 2024 By Su Bin, Chen Junyi ( People's Daily

A firework show is staged during the final competition of the Village Super League (VSL) in Rongjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou province, July 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Yang Wenshu)

The final competition of China's Village Super League (VSL), an amateur football tournament dubbed "Cun Chao" by Chinese netizens, for this year was held in Rongjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou province on July 20, following a pre-game show that demonstrated the rich cultural heritage of local ethnic minorities.

When the game started, players skillfully passed the ball, with spectators' cheers growing louder as it neared the goal. The excitement was further amplified by the rhythmic beating of drums.

In the stands, local residents offered free delicacies such as pickled fish and rice noodle rolls. During halftime, the audience appreciated the traditional singing and dance performances of the Dong ethnic group.

Finally, the Dangxiang village team defeated the Dongmen village team 5-0 to win the championship.

"I initially planned to watch for just one evening, but now I just can't get enough," said a tourist surnamed Wu from east China's Jiangsu province, who was very much captivated by the enchanting atmosphere.

The VSL has become a sensation in China over the recent years, with its name drawing inspiration from the Premier League and Chinese Super League. Over the past year, VSL-related topics garnered more than 10 billion views on the internet, leading to a significant increase in tourist visits and tourism revenue in Rongjiang county.

Players compete in the final competition of the Village Super League (VSL) in Rongjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou province, July 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wei Guijin)

Innovation is what drives the football tournament from making its mark to becoming a perpetual sensation. This summer, Rongjiang county hosted a football competition for middle school and primary school students across China, to facilitate football exchanges between amateur teams and school students, and unleash the vitality of summer tourism.

As Wu stepped out of the stadium after the game, she was soon captured by food stalls emanating an enticing aroma. At a stall selling rice noodle rolls, she indulged herself.

"Here I can watch the games, appreciate intangible cultural heritage, and savor delicious food. County-level tourism destinations are becoming more and more appealing," said Wu.

"Rongjiang county has six food zones, and since the VSL gained popularity, a total of 216 new dining businesses were set up in the county, significantly boosting the night economy," said Yang Qiong, head of Rongjiang's bureau of culture, sports, radio, television and tourism.

Rongjiang county has been actively exploring the cultural and tourism value and the industrial potential of the VSL, Yang noted. According to her, the football tournament helped generate night consumption of 586 million yuan ($81.61 million) in 2023, a year-on-year growth of 253.2 percent.

Accommodation is also booming in Rongjiang county. "Local residents were encouraged to accommodate tourists in line with their capabilities. Besides, we have built RV parks and camping sites to enhance our reception capacity," said Yang.

Cultural products inspired by local intangible cultural heritage are sold at a stall outside the stadium hosting the Village Super League (VSL) in Rongjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou province, May 3, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bingzhen)

The county has strived to meet the accommodation needs of tourists through different channels. So far, 113 new accommodation businesses have been set up across the county, with the number of beds increasing from 5,958 to 10,190. The Guizhou VSL hotel also officially opened earlier this year after three years of construction.

"We are targeting the middle- and high-end market, striving to improve our reception capacity to attract more tourists by strengthening our weak points in accommodation," said Peng Jinyan, chairman of the Guizhou VSL hotel. The hotel has also developed study tours and intangible cultural heritage programs to expand the customer base, Peng added.

To turn the popularity of the football tournament into economic and social benefits, Rongjiang county has launched multiple tourism routes centered around the VSL, local scenic spots, intangible cultural heritage and exquisite food to promote the integrated development of agriculture, culture, sports, tourism, and commerce," said Yang.

Leveraging rural tourism roads, the county has strengthened cooperation with surrounding scenic areas such as Xijiang township, Zhaoxing township, and Libo county to promote tourism development of the whole region.

In Rongjiang, friendly football matches of different types are still ongoing. Wu has decided to stay in the county and started livestreaming, becoming an envoy of VSL and the county.

"I want to stay for a while longer and capture more beautiful moments through my camera," Wu said.

People wearing traditional ethnic costumes cheer in a game of the Village Super League (VSL) in Rongjiang county, southwest China's Guizhou province, May 3, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Bingzhen)

