Birth of a super league
(People's Daily App) 16:19, June 26, 2024
The UEFA European Championship is in full swing in Germany. Meanwhile, in China, there's another big event: the Village Super League. The Village Super League is a football tournament played by the villages of Rongjiang county, Guizhou Province. Last year it became a national sensation. How did this popularity come about? What changes has it brought to residents' lives? Does it reflect a sustainable grass-roots governance model of China? Check out this video to feel the passion for football in rural China.
(Produced by Ni Tao, Lin Rui, Wang Xiangyu, Xie Runjia, Li Qinfang, and Zou Yun)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
