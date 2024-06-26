Birth of a super league

(People's Daily App) 16:19, June 26, 2024

The UEFA European Championship is in full swing in Germany. Meanwhile, in China, there's another big event: the Village Super League. The Village Super League is a football tournament played by the villages of Rongjiang county, Guizhou Province. Last year it became a national sensation. How did this popularity come about? What changes has it brought to residents' lives? Does it reflect a sustainable grass-roots governance model of China? Check out this video to feel the passion for football in rural China.

