Final match of Village Super League: Dangxiang Village vs. Dongmen Village
Chen Junpeng (2nd L) of Dongmen Village competes during the final match between Dangxiang Village and Dongmen Village at the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Spectators watch the final match between Dangxiang Village and Dongmen Village at the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows a "village gala" after the final match between Dangxiang Village and Dongmen Village at the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows the view of the final match between Dangxiang Village and Dongmen Village at the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows the view of the final match between Dangxiang Village and Dongmen Village at the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows a firework show after the final match between Dangxiang Village and Dongmen Village at the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Spectators watch the final match between Dangxiang Village and Dongmen Village at the Village Super League in Rongjiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2024 shows the view of Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province where the final match of the Village Super League is held. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
