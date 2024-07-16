In pics: CFA "LANZHOU OLYMPIC" Cup Women's Futsal International Tournament 2024

Jiang Xiaoyu (R) of China vies with Fatemeh Rahmati of Iran during the match between China and Iran at CFA "LANZHOU OLYMPIC" Cup Women's Futsal International Tournament 2024 in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Zhan Huimin (C) of China competes during the match between China and Iran at CFA "LANZHOU OLYMPIC" Cup Women's Futsal International Tournament 2024 in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Zhao Tong (L) of China vies with Homa Aghaeipour (R) of Iran during the match between China and Iran at CFA "LANZHOU OLYMPIC" Cup Women's Futsal International Tournament 2024 in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Ke Yaoxiang (1st R) of China competes during the match between China and Iran at CFA "LANZHOU OLYMPIC" Cup Women's Futsal International Tournament 2024 in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Shen Nan (R) of China competes during the match between China and Iran at CFA "LANZHOU OLYMPIC" Cup Women's Futsal International Tournament 2024 in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Players pose for a group photo at the closing ceremony of the CFA "LANZHOU OLYMPIC" Cup Women's Futsal International Tournament 2024 in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Team China pose for a group photo at CFA "LANZHOU OLYMPIC" Cup Women's Futsal International Tournament 2024 in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Team Uzbekistan pose for a group photo at CFA "LANZHOU OLYMPIC" Cup Women's Futsal International Tournament 2024 in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Team Iran line up for group photos before the match between China and Iran at CFA "LANZHOU OLYMPIC" Cup Women's Futsal International Tournament 2024 in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

