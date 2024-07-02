China awarded AFC Grassroots Charter Gold membership

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has become a gold-level member of the AFC Grassroots Charter, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Tuesday.

The AFC Grassroots Charter, launched in 2018, serves as the primary system for promoting grassroots football development among its 47 member associations. The CFA was initially certified as a silver-level member and is now the eighth gold-level member of the program, joining associations including Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

In recent years, grassroots football tournaments like the "Village Super League" have blossomed in China, marking significant progress in grassroots football development. In April this year, the AFC visited China's youth and women's football initiatives and attended several referee and coach training activities. The AFC's official website stated that the CFA earned this recognition due to its "steadfast efforts to enhance grassroots football in the country."

"I am delighted to see the CFA being endorsed as a gold-level member under the AFC Grassroots Charter. This recognition is a significant acknowledgment of our relentless efforts in promoting grassroots football," said CFA president Song Kai.

"Grassroots football is the soil of the sport's development. The foundation of football lies in the grassroots, in all individuals who love and participate in the sport," he added.

The CFA announced that it will continue to promote the "Football China" app in the future, integrating more grassroots tournaments and players into the platform. Additionally, the CFA plans to strengthen support for venues, facilities, and talent training.

"The CFA will continue to leverage the multiple values of grassroots football in education, health, culture and life. Our goal is to enable more people, especially young people, to participate in football in a safe and enjoyable environment," said Song.

