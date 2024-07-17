Shenzhen-backed youth football training base opens in Kashgar

Xinhua) 16:09, July 17, 2024

URUMQI, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A new youth football training base, supported by the city of Shenzhen, has opened in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, providing a platform for over 400 local children to train during this summer.

The base, constructed with an investment of 100 million yuan (13.76 million U.S. dollars), features 14 various sports fields, including three FIFA Quality Pro certified 11-a-side pitches.

"The summer camp currently includes more than 400 players aged 8 to 15 from 22 local schools," said Turahun Abdurehman, vice chairman of the Xinjiang Football Association. "These children will train here with free accommodation and meals."

"We have professional fields and coaches here, and I hope to play football often in the future," said local student Ismaili Mehmetali.

Kashgar is a key city in China's youth football development plan, having cultivated over 100 players for various clubs. Notable players such as Afrden Asqer, Mutellip Iminqari and Abraham Halik have advanced to different age groups of China's national team.

"We aim to fully utilize and enhance the training base. And we will mobilize all resources to develop youth football," said Yang Yanfeng, deputy mayor of Kashgar.

