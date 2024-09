In pics: international friendly match between Uzbekistan, China

Xinhua) 09:59, September 11, 2024

Mewlan Mijit (2nd L) of China competes during an international friendly match between Uzbekistan and China in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo by Yu Shaojie/Xinhua)

Diyor Ortikboev (1st L) of Uzbekistan competes during an international friendly match between Uzbekistan and China in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo by Yu Shaojie/Xinhua)

Daler Tukhsanov (R) of Uzbekistan vies with Bao Shimeng of China during an international friendly match between Uzbekistan and China in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo by Yu Shaojie/Xinhua)

Yu Jinyong (1st R), goalkeeper of China, makes a save during an international friendly match between Uzbekistan and China in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo by Yu Shaojie/Xinhua)

Amirbek Saidov (3rd R) of Uzbekistan vies for a header against Liu Langzhou (3rd L) of China during an international friendly match between Uzbekistan and China in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 10, 2024. (Photo by Yu Shaojie/Xinhua)

