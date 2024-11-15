China edges Bahrain in FIFA World Cup qualifier on striker Zhang's late winner

Xinhua) 08:33, November 15, 2024

Zhu Chenjie (front R) of China vies for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Bahrain in Riffa, Bahrain, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIFFA, Bahrain, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Yuning scored a late winner as China edged Bahrain 1-0 away here on Thursday, clinching the second consecutive win in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Chinese fans experienced rollercoaster feelings in the last minutes of the match, witnessing Zhang's right footed shot netted in the 91st minute, after Ali Haram's goal for the home team in the 87th minute was ruled out due to offside.

Before the match, China had three points in four games to rank bottom in Group C, two points behind fourth-placed Bahrain. The Chinese side hoped to get a win to keep its World Cup dream alive.

China coach Branko Ivankovic had limited options as his regular starters Wu Lei, Fei Nanduo and Gao Zhunyi were injured.

Striker Zhang, who had also scored the winning goal for China against Indonesia, had the best goal scoring chance of the first half in the 11th minute, when his one-on-one shot was denied by Bahrain goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfalla.

In the 53rd minute, Zhang was close to score from a corner, but his close range header was parried away by Lutfalla again.

However, the 27-year-old Zhang didn't miss his third chance as he fired from the center of the box to the bottom right corner in the dying minutes, thanks to a precise cross from substitute Wang Haijian.

Al Hayam was then sent off with a red card after knocking down Chinese forward Wang Ziming.

In the other Group C match on Thursday, Australia was held to a goalless draw by Saudi Arabia at home.

China, Australia and Saudi Arabia have all collected six points from four matches, following 10-point Japan, who will play against tail-ending Indonesia on Friday.

Starters of Bahrain pose prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Bahrain in Riffa, Bahrain, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

Starters of China pose prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group C match between China and Bahrain in Riffa, Bahrain, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

