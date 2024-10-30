China beats Vietnam to win 2024 CFA Team China Int'l Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan

Xinhua) 11:11, October 30, 2024

Team China celebrate winning champion during the awarding ceremony after the match between China and Vietnam at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thang (L) of Vietnam makes a save during the match between China and Vietnam at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Liu Jing (L) of China vies with Luong Thi Thu Thuong of Vietnam during the match at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Players of China pose for a group photo before the match between China and Vietnam at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Gao Chen (front R) of China vies with Ngan Thi Van Su (front L) of Vietnam during the match at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Second place winner Team Vietnam celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the match between China and Vietnam at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Third place winner Team Uzbekistan celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the match between China and Vietnam at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tran Thi Thu Thao of Vietnam reacts during the match between China and Vietnam at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wang Yanwen (R) of China vies with Ngan Thi Van Su of Vietnam during the match at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Zhang Rui (R) of China vies with Nguyen Thi Truc Huong of Vietnam during the match at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Players of Vietnam pose for a group photo before the match between China and Vietnam at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wang Yanwen (top) of China heads the ball during the match between China and Vietnam at 2024 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

