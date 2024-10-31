No shortcut but only hard work: FIFA chief Infantino on boosting Chinese soccer

09:33, October 31, 2024 By Lu Wenao in Shanghai ( Global Times

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup promotional event in Shanghai on October 30, 2024. (Photo: Lu Wenao/GT)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday the world soccer governing body is willing to enhance soccer progress in China, highlighting the country's immense potential to become a powerhouse in the sport.

At a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup promotional event held in Shanghai, Infantino underscored that he looks forward to seeing a greater presence of Chinese soccer in global competitions.

"We are not satisfied with the way football has developed in the last couple of years [in China]. We need to change that," he told the Global Times. "We need to bring China back where China belongs on the top of the world."

He expressed aspirations for China to host the FIFA World Cups at both the club and national team levels in the future, seeing it as a pivotal opportunity to showcase the country's enthusiasm for the sport.

"I believe China could be a great host for any FIFA World Cup," the 54-year-old added, noting the potential for high-profile soccer events to inspire and cultivate local talent.

Addressing concerns about the current state of Chinese soccer, which has been underachieving for decades, Infantino acknowledged the challenges, but emphasized that hard work and determination are the key to overcoming them.

"There is no shortcut; the only formula that works is hard work," he told the Global Times.

He encouraged collaboration between FIFA and the Chinese soccer authority to establish a solid structure and organization to "restore" China's position in world soccer.

Ongoing projects include the soccer for schools program and a talent development scheme aimed at nurturing young players in China.

"We will support these initiatives, and I am looking forward to discussing further projects with the Chinese Football Association (CFA) leadership," said the Swiss man, who assumed office of FIFA president in February 2016.

Infantino is expected to meet CFA President Song Kai on Thursday to discuss further cooperation between the two bodies.

He reiterated FIFA's readiness to support Chinese soccer at all levels, from grassroots initiatives to elite competitions.

"Football is about working together. With collaboration, dedication, and investment, Chinese football can shine on the world stage," he said.

At Wednesday's event, he also highlighted the potential impact of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which includes 32 teams from various countries and regions, offering a platform for clubs to demonstrate their capabilities.

"We need to create opportunities for clubs from all over the world to showcase their brands and players, helping them grow and improve," he said.

