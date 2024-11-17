Xi says stable China-U.S. ties critical to interests of two peoples, future of humanity

Xinhua) 15:39, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that it is his consistent belief that a stable China-U.S. relationship, which is the world's most important bilateral relationship, is critical not only to the interests of the Chinese and American peoples but also to the future and destiny of the entire humanity.

The two sides should bear in mind the well-being of the two peoples and the common interests of the international community, make the wise choice, keep exploring the right way for two major countries to get along well with each other, and realize the long-term, peaceful coexistence on this planet, Xi said in his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

