Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on meeting between Chinese, U.S. Presidents in Lima

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Sunday shared an overview of the meeting between Chinese and U.S. Presidents in Lima.

Noting that President Xi Jinping met with U.S. President Joe Biden upon request on the margins of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, on the afternoon of November 16 local time, the spokesperson said that this meeting was held one year after the last time that the two Presidents met.

The two sides reviewed the journey of China-U.S. relations over the past four years, and drew experiences and inspirations from it. Their conversation was candid, in-depth and constructive. It focused on advancing dialogue and cooperation and properly managing differences during the transition period of the U.S. government and on regional and international issues of mutual interest, and charted the course for bilateral relations, the spokesperson said.

Over the past four years, China-U.S. relations have gone through ups and downs, but under the stewardship of the two Presidents, the two sides have also been engaged in dialogue and cooperation, and bilateral ties have remained stable on the whole, the spokesperson said, adding that in his interactions with President Biden, President Xi fully shared his views on how the two sides should approach bilateral relations, which provide strategic guidance and are important for the direction of this relationship.

President Xi vividly compared the relationship between China and the U.S. to a mansion. He proposed in 2021 during the virtual meeting with President Biden that the two countries need to follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, which is the dome of the mansion. During the 2022 Bali meeting, he underscored China’s four red lines on the Taiwan question, path and system, democracy and human rights, and right to development, which is the foundation of the mansion. During the meeting in San Francisco in 2023, he stated that China and the U.S. should jointly develop a right perception, manage disagreements effectively, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, shoulder responsibilities as major countries and promote people-to-people exchanges, which are the five pillars of the mansion, the spokesperson said.

In Lima, President Xi insightfully listed seven experiences and inspirations that the two countries should draw from the course of their relations, namely, to have a correct strategic perception, match words with actions, treat each other as equals, not to challenge red lines and paramount principles, conduct more dialogue and cooperation, respond to the expectations of the people, and step forward to shoulder the responsibilities of major countries. He stressed that the two sides should continue to add building blocks to the mansion, and expressed readiness to make joint effort with President Biden and his successor towards this end, the spokesperson said.

History tells us that China and the U.S. stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. President Xi pointed out from his deep observation that the Thucydides's Trap is not a historical inevitability, a new Cold War should not be fought and cannot be won, and containing China is unwise, unacceptable and bound to fail. China and the U.S., as two major countries in the world, need to bear in mind the benefit of the whole world and inject more certainty and positive energy to today’s turbulent world, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the common understandings achieved at the Lima meeting are as follows. The two Presidents reiterated the seven-point common understandings on the guiding principles for China-U.S. relations, namely treating each other with respect, finding a way to live alongside each other peacefully, maintaining open lines of communication, preventing conflict, upholding the United Nations Charter, cooperating in areas of shared interest, and responsibly managing competitive aspects of the relationship. The two sides are ready to uphold these principles, continue to stabilize China-U.S. relations, and ensure a smooth transition of the relationship.

The two Presidents spoke positively about the important role of China-U.S. strategic communication, regular contact between the diplomatic and security teams, and dialogue mechanisms on mil-to-mil relations, economic and trade ties, and financial issues. They agreed to maintain the momentum in communication and strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination. The two Presidents reviewed the important progress in dialogue and cooperation on counternarcotics, climate change, AI, and people-to-people exchanges since their San Francisco meeting, the spokesperson said.

The two Presidents believed that the two sides have had candid and constructive dialogue on AI. The two sides co-sponsored each other's resolutions at the United Nations General Assembly on AI. On this basis, they affirmed the need to deal with risks of AI systems, make AI safer, enhance international cooperation, and promote AI for good and for all. The two Presidents affirmed the need to maintain human control over the decision to use nuclear weapons, and they stressed the need to seriously consider potential risks and adopt a prudent and responsible attitude when developing AI for the military domain, the spokesperson said.

"At the meeting, the two sides did not shy away from differences. President Xi made China's principled position absolutely clear on several major issues," the spokesperson said.

On the Taiwan question, President Xi Jinping stressed that the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques are the political foundation of China-U.S. relations and must be observed. Cross-Strait peace and stability and "Taiwan independence" separatist activities are irreconcilable as water and fire. If the U.S. side cares about maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait, it is crucial that it sees clearly the true nature of Lai Ching-te and the DPP authorities in seeking "Taiwan independence," handles the Taiwan question with extra prudence, unequivocally opposes "Taiwan independence," and supports China's peaceful reunification.

On the South China Sea issue, President Xi stressed that China firmly upholds its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. Dialogue and consultation between states concerned is always the best way to manage differences in the South China Sea. The United States should not get involved in bilateral disputes over relevant islands and reefs of Nansha Qundao, nor should it aid or abet the impulsion to make provocations.

On U.S. suppression against China's trade and technology development, President Xi noted that the Chinese people's right to development is not to be deprived of or ignored. All countries need to safeguard their national security. In the face of challenges, neither decoupling nor supply-chain disruption is the solution, and "small yard, high fences" is not what a major country should do. The U.S. should not overstretch the national security concept, still less use it as a pretext for malicious moves to constrain and contain other countries.

On alleged "cyberattacks from China," President Xi noted that there is no evidence that supports the irrational claim and China itself is a target of international cyberattacks, and consistently opposes and combats all forms of cyberattacks.

On the U.S.'s smear and blame-shifting against China on international and regional issues, President Xi noted that China’s position and actions on the Ukraine issue have always been fair and square. China conducts shuttle diplomacy and mediation to promote peace talks, makes every effort for peace, and strives for deescalation. China does not allow conflict and turmoil to happen on the Korean Peninsula, and will not sit idly by when China's strategic security and core interests are under threat.

The spokesperson noted that President Xi in particular stressed that China's goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship remains unchanged. Its commitment to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation as principles for handling China-U.S. relations remains unchanged. Its position of resolutely safeguarding China’s sovereignty, security and development interests remains unchanged. And its desire to carry forward the traditional friendship between the Chinese and American peoples remains unchanged.

"This shows that China is ready to engage in dialogue, expand cooperation, and manage differences with the incoming U.S. government so as to maintain stability in China-U.S. relations to the benefits of the two countries and the world at large," the spokesperson said.

