Xi says "small yard, high fences" not what a major country should pursue

Xinhua) 10:11, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that "small yard, high fences" is not what a major country should pursue and only openness and sharing can advance the well-being of humanity.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)