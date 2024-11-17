Home>>
Xi says "small yard, high fences" not what a major country should pursue
(Xinhua) 10:11, November 17, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that "small yard, high fences" is not what a major country should pursue and only openness and sharing can advance the well-being of humanity.
Xi made the remarks during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.
