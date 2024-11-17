Xi makes key proposals for jointly promoting Asia-Pacific development

Xinhua) 08:12, November 17, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech under the title "Shouldering Responsibility to Our Times And Jointly Promoting Asia-Pacific Development" at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Addressing the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for shouldering responsibility to the times and jointly promoting the development of the Asia-Pacific region.

Noting that Asia-Pacific cooperation is confronted with challenges such as rising tendencies of geopolitics, unilateralism and protectionism, Xi said that at this historic crossroads, Asia-Pacific countries carry greater responsibilities on their shoulders.

Xi proposed building an open and interconnected paradigm for Asia-Pacific cooperation, calling for tearing down the walls impeding the flow of trade, investment, technology and services.

"We should stay committed to multilateralism and an open economy, firmly uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, fully reactivate APEC's role as an incubator of global economic and trade rules, and advance regional economic integration and connectivity," he said.

He further called for making green innovation a catalyst for the Asia-Pacific, adding that China is developing new quality productive forces in light of actual conditions and deepening cooperation with interested parties on green innovation.

"We need to firmly seize the opportunities presented by the new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum information, life and health, and other frontier areas," he added.

China will launch a Global Cross-Border Data Flow Cooperation Initiative, and seek deeper cooperation with other parties to promote efficient, convenient and secure cross-border data flows, he added.

The Chinese president also proposed upholding a universally beneficial and inclusive vision for Asia-Pacific development.

"We should make good use of the APEC platform to strengthen economic and technical cooperation. We should increase support for developing economies and disadvantaged groups, and work together to grow the pie and distribute it equitably to allow more economies and people to benefit from development," he said.

China's further development will provide new opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large, said Xi, adding that China welcomes all parties to continue riding the "express train" of its development and grow together with the Chinese economy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders and representatives from APEC member economies pose for a group photo in Lima, Peru, Nov. 16, 2024. Xi on Saturday delivered an important speech at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting under the title "Shouldering Responsibility to Our Times And Jointly Promoting Asia-Pacific Development." (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech under the title "Shouldering Responsibility to Our Times And Jointly Promoting Asia-Pacific Development" at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is warmly received by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte when he arrives for the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, Nov. 16, 2024. Xi on Saturday delivered an important speech at the meeting under the title "Shouldering Responsibility to Our Times And Jointly Promoting Asia-Pacific Development." (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

