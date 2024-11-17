China to enhance communication, cooperation with other parties on hosting APEC in 2026: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:23, November 17, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to enhance communication and cooperation with other parties on hosting APEC in 2026 to deliver more results through practical cooperation and inject fresh impetus into the economic growth of the Asia-Pacific and beyond, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Saturday.

It is reported that China offered to host the 2026 APEC, which has received support from other APEC economies and endorsement at this year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

In response, the spokesperson said that APEC is an important economic cooperation mechanism in the Asia-Pacific. To advance Asia-Pacific cooperation, China took the initiative to shoulder the responsibility by offering to host APEC in 2026, which is welcomed by APEC members and received their endorsement at this year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

China attaches great importance to Asia-Pacific cooperation and hosted APEC twice in 2001 and 2014, the spokesperson said, adding that China will host APEC for the third time in 2026.

"China stands ready to enhance communication and cooperation with other parties on hosting APEC in 2026 to jointly implement the Putrajaya Vision 2040, advance the building of an Asia-Pacific community and the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, deliver more results through practical cooperation and inject fresh impetus into the economic growth of the Asia-Pacific and beyond," said the spokesperson.

