Highlights of Xi's remarks during meeting with U.S. President Biden

Xinhua) 14:56, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

The following are some of the highlights of Xi's remarks.

-- China-U.S. relations over the past four years have gone through ups and downs, but under the joint stewardship of the two presidents, the two sides have also been engaged in fruitful dialogue and cooperation and their relationship has remained stable on the whole.

-- A stable China-U.S. relationship, which is the world's most important bilateral relationship, is critical not only to the interests of the Chinese and American peoples but also to the future and destiny of the entire humanity.

-- The two sides should bear in mind the well-being of the two peoples and the common interests of the international community, make the wise choice, keep exploring the right way for two major countries to get along well with each other, and realize the long-term, peaceful coexistence on this planet.

-- China's position of resolutely safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests remains unchanged, and its desire to carry forward the traditional friendship between the Chinese and American peoples remains unchanged.

-- The Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, China's path and system, and China's development right are four red lines for China, which must not be challenged or crossed.

-- If the U.S. side cares about maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait, it is crucial that it sees clearly the true nature of Lai Ching-te and the DPP authorities in seeking "Taiwan independence," handles the Taiwan question with extra prudence, unequivocally opposes "Taiwan independence," and supports China's peaceful reunification.

-- The United States should not get involved in bilateral disputes over the relevant islands and reefs of Nansha Qundao, nor should it aid or abet the impulsion to make provocations.

-- While all countries need to safeguard their national security, they should not overstretch the national security concept, still less use it as a pretext for malicious moves to constrain and contain other countries.

-- China does not allow conflict and turmoil to happen on the Korean Peninsula.

-- China's position and actions on the Ukraine issue have always been fair and square.

