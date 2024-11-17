Home>>
Xi says China's further development to provide new opportunities for Asia-Pacific region, world at large
(Xinhua) 10:00, November 17, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's further development will provide new opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday.
Xi made the remarks at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
