We Are China

Xi says China's further development to provide new opportunities for Asia-Pacific region, world at large

Xinhua) 10:00, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's further development will provide new opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday.

Xi made the remarks at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)