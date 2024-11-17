We Are China

Xi says China welcomes all parties to continue riding "express train" of its development

Xinhua) 10:04, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes all parties to continue riding the "express train" of its development, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday.

Xi made the remarks at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

