Xi says China welcomes all parties to continue riding "express train" of its development
(Xinhua) 10:04, November 17, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes all parties to continue riding the "express train" of its development, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday.
Xi made the remarks at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)
