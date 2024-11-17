U.S. does not seek a new Cold War, Biden tells Xi

Xinhua) 11:27, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The United States does not seek a new Cold War, does not seek to change China's system and its alliances are not targeted against China, said U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday.

The United States also does not support "Taiwan independence," does not seek conflict with China and does not see its Taiwan policy as a way to compete with China, Biden said.

He made the remarks during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

