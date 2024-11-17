Xi says Thucydides's Trap not historical inevitability

Xinhua) 09:54, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that the Thucydides's Trap is not a historical inevitability.

It is important to have a correct strategic perception, Xi said when meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

A new Cold War should not be fought and cannot be won, he said, adding that containing China is unwise, unacceptable and bound to fail.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)