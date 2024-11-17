China's goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship remains unchanged: Xi

Xinhua) 15:36, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that China's goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-U.S. relationship remains unchanged.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

He said that China's commitment to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation as principles for handling China-U.S. relations remains unchanged.

China's position of resolutely safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests remains unchanged, and its desire to carry forward the traditional friendship between the Chinese and American peoples remains unchanged, he added.

