Procuratorate authorities in Zhuhai approve arrest of man ramming car into crowd

Xinhua) 22:49, November 16, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The people's procuratorate of Zhuhai city in south China's Guangdong Province approved on Saturday the arrest of a man who had rammed his car into the crowd at a sports center on Monday, killing 35 people and injuring 43 others.

The 62-year-old man surnamed Fan was accused of endangering public safety by dangerous means.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

