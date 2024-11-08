We Are China

Zhuhai gears up for upcoming Airshow

Ecns.cn) 16:09, November 08, 2024

A PLA's Z-8L transport helicopter arrives at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China will be held from Nov. 12 to 17.

A PLA's Z-20 helicopter arrives at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A PLA's Z-10 attack helicopter arrives at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A Russian Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet conducts a test flight ahead of the 15th Airshow China at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Six Su-35S heavy fighter jets and one Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Warrior Aerobatic Team arrive at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

