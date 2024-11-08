Zhuhai gears up for upcoming Airshow
A PLA's Z-8L transport helicopter arrives at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China will be held from Nov. 12 to 17.
A PLA's Z-20 helicopter arrives at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A PLA's Z-10 attack helicopter arrives at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A Russian Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet conducts a test flight ahead of the 15th Airshow China at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A Russian Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet conducts a test flight ahead of the 15th Airshow China at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A Russian Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet conducts a test flight ahead of the 15th Airshow China at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Six Su-35S heavy fighter jets and one Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Warrior Aerobatic Team arrive at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Six Su-35S heavy fighter jets and one Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Warrior Aerobatic Team arrive at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Six Su-35S heavy fighter jets and one Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Warrior Aerobatic Team arrive at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dedicated drone area added for 1st time to Airshow China
- Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge receives over 10 mln passenger trips
- Military aircraft set to shine at Airshow China
- Immigration clearance hall for on-board passengers to start operation
- In pics: Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during airshow
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.