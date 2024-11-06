Military aircraft set to shine at Airshow China
Chinese Air Force's Bayi (August 1) Aerobatic Team arrives at the 15th Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition or Airshow China will be held from Nov. 12 to 17 in Zhuhai.
A Russian Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet debuts at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center for the upcoming 15th Airshow China, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A Russian An-124 transport aircraft, the world's heaviest operating cargo aircraft, arrives in Zhuhai for the upcoming 15th Airshow China, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Chinese Air Force's Bayi (August 1) Aerobatic Team arrives at the 15th Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Chinese Air Force's Bayi (August 1) Aerobatic Team arrives at the 15th Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Chinese Air Force's Bayi (August 1) Aerobatic Team arrives at the 15th Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Chinese Air Force's Bayi (August 1) Aerobatic Team arrives at the 15th Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Chinese Air Force's Bayi (August 1) Aerobatic Team arrives at the 15th Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A Russian An-124 transport aircraft, the world's heaviest operating cargo aircraft, arrives in Zhuhai for the upcoming 15th Airshow China, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A Russian Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet debuts at the Zhuhai International Air Show Center for the upcoming 15th Airshow China, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bridge assists in rapid delivery of goods
- Dedicated drone area added for 1st time to Airshow China
- Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge receives over 10 mln passenger trips
- Immigration clearance hall for on-board passengers to start operation
- In pics: Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad performs during airshow
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.