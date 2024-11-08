Su-57 performs Falling Leaf Maneuver ahead of Airshow China 2024

China Military Online) 16:56, November 08, 2024

A Russian Su-57 stealth fighter jet performs "Falling Leaf Maneuver" during its first adaptive training at noon on November 7 in Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province, in preparation for the upcoming Airshow China 2024, which is scheduled to be held from November 12 to 17. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Quan)

