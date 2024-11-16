Xi says China fully confident in meeting 2024 economic growth target

Xinhua) 09:02, November 16, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China has full confidence in meeting this year's economic growth target and in remaining the biggest engine of world economic growth.

In a written speech addressing the APEC CEO Summit 2024, Xi also said China will introduce more voluntary and unilateral opening-up policies, and open its door even wider to the world.

