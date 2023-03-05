Home>>
China targets economic growth of around 5 pct in 2023
(Xinhua) 09:18, March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China aims to expand its economy by around 5 percent in 2023, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.
