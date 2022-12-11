Hegang in NE China upgrades exploitation of graphite resources to promote economic growth
Employees produce graphene lubricating oil at a workshop of a company in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 8, 2022. In recent years, Hegang City has upgraded the exploitation of graphite resources and boosted the city's industrial transformation by developing graphite industry, promoting the local economic development.
Hegang is rich in graphite resources with an annual production capacity of 6 million tons of ore. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This photo taken on Dec. 8, 2022 shows the graphitization process of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries at a workshop of a company in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, Hegang City has upgraded the exploitation of graphite resources and boosted the city's industrial transformation by developing graphite industry, promoting the local economic development.
Hegang is rich in graphite resources with an annual production capacity of 6 million tons of ore. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A staff member works at a graphite industry company in Luobei County of Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2022. In recent years, Hegang City has upgraded the exploitation of graphite resources and boosted the city's industrial transformation by developing graphite industry, promoting the local economic development.
Hegang is rich in graphite resources with an annual production capacity of 6 million tons of ore. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
An employee produces graphene lubricating oil at a workshop of a company in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 8, 2022. In recent years, Hegang City has upgraded the exploitation of graphite resources and boosted the city's industrial transformation by developing graphite industry, promoting the local economic development.
Hegang is rich in graphite resources with an annual production capacity of 6 million tons of ore. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Listed companies' strong performance mirrors China's economic growth
- China strives to maintain momentum of economic growth, aiming for best possible results
- China keeps contributing to world economic growth
- China's Chongqing registers steady economic growth in H1
- China capable of maintaining sustainable economic growth: official
- China strengthens guidance on capital to spur economic growth
- Hong Kong to expect economic growth of around 6.5 pct in 2021: finance chief
- China's coal-rich province posts double-digit economic growth
- China's Chongqing posts robust economic growth in Jan-Sept
- Think tank PIIE revises down forecast for U.S. economic growth to 5.7 pct in 2021
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.