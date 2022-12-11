Hegang in NE China upgrades exploitation of graphite resources to promote economic growth

Xinhua) 09:47, December 11, 2022

Employees produce graphene lubricating oil at a workshop of a company in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 8, 2022. In recent years, Hegang City has upgraded the exploitation of graphite resources and boosted the city's industrial transformation by developing graphite industry, promoting the local economic development.

Hegang is rich in graphite resources with an annual production capacity of 6 million tons of ore. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Dec. 8, 2022 shows the graphitization process of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries at a workshop of a company in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In recent years, Hegang City has upgraded the exploitation of graphite resources and boosted the city's industrial transformation by developing graphite industry, promoting the local economic development.

Hegang is rich in graphite resources with an annual production capacity of 6 million tons of ore. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member works at a graphite industry company in Luobei County of Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 9, 2022. In recent years, Hegang City has upgraded the exploitation of graphite resources and boosted the city's industrial transformation by developing graphite industry, promoting the local economic development.

Hegang is rich in graphite resources with an annual production capacity of 6 million tons of ore. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An employee produces graphene lubricating oil at a workshop of a company in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 8, 2022. In recent years, Hegang City has upgraded the exploitation of graphite resources and boosted the city's industrial transformation by developing graphite industry, promoting the local economic development.

Hegang is rich in graphite resources with an annual production capacity of 6 million tons of ore. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)