China capable of maintaining sustainable economic growth: official

Xinhua) 10:14, February 06, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Facing an increasingly complicated external environment and more uncertainties, China is fully confident in and capable of maintaining sound, healthy and sustainable economic growth, said an official with the country's top economic planner.

China faces the triple pressures of demand contraction, supply shocks, and weakening expectations. But its economic resilience, massive potential, bright prospects, and long-term sound growth trend remain unchanged, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission told Xinhua.

As the country's gross domestic product exceeded 114 trillion yuan (about 18 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, its ability to combat risks and shocks has further increased.

China's energy supply has seen marked improvement with increasing coal production capacities and declining prices, the official said, adding that its potential for consumption growth remains massive, and the emerging industries are booming.

To cope with risks, China will maintain prudent and effective macro policies, enhance policy coordination and firmly implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand, the official said.

