Chinese skaters win first gold in 2,000m short-track mixed relay at Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 10:26, February 06, 2022
Wu Dajing of China celebrates victory of the mixed team relay final of short track speed skating at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China claimed its first gold at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games from the 2,000m mixed relay of short track speed skating here on Saturday.
China, consisting of Fan Kexin, Qu Chunyu, Ren Ziwei and Wu Dajing, won the gold in two minutes and 37.348 seconds.
Italy and Hungary took the silver and bronze respectively.
