Highlights of Free Style Skiing Men's Moguls Final

Xinhua) 10:09, February 06, 2022

Brodie Summers of Australia competes in Free Style Skiing Men's Moguls Final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

