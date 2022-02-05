Xi and his wife host banquet for guests attending Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Xinhua) 16:00, February 05, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)