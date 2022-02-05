Home>>
Xi and his wife host banquet for guests attending Winter Olympics opening ceremony
(Xinhua) 16:00, February 05, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the Great Hall of the People Saturday noon to welcome distinguished guests from around the world who attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match
- Preview: Alpine skiers on steep learning curve at Beijing Winter Olympics
- Highlights of curling mixed doubles round robin event of Beijing 2022
- People watch opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games across world
- Beijing 2022 opening provides hope of overcoming pandemic: Mongolian Olympic specialist
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.