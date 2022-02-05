Highlights of curling mixed doubles round robin event of Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 15:45, February 05, 2022

Ling Zhi of China competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and the United States at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Fan Suyuan (R) of China comforts her teammate Lin Zhi during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and the United States at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Christopher Plys of the United States competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and the United States at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Fan Suyuan of China competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and the United States at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Fan Suyuan (2nd R) and Ling Zhi (1st R) of China talk to coaches during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and the United States at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Vicky Persinger of the United States competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and the United States at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Fan Suyuan (L) /Ling Zhi (2nd L) of China chat with Christopher Plys (R) /Vicky Persinger of the United States prior to the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and the United States at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

China's atheletes Fan Suyuan (1st L) and Ling Zhi (2nd R) greet their opponents Vicky Persinger (2nd L) and Christopher Plys of United States during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and the United States at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

