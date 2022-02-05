We Are China

In pics: women's snowboard slopestyle qualification at Olympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 14:49, February 05, 2022

Tess Coady of Australia competes during the women's snowboard slopestyle qualification at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Laurie Blouin of Canada reacts during women's snowboard slopestyle qualification match at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Carola Niemelae of Finland competes during women's snowboard slopestyle qualification match at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Carola Niemelae of Finland competes during women's snowboard slopestyle qualification match at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Jamie Anderson of the United States competes during women's snowboard slopestyle qualification at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yubin)

Onitsuka Miyabi of Japan competes during women's snowboard slopestyle qualification at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yubin)

