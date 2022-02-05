In pics: women's snowboard slopestyle qualification at Olympic Winter Games
Tess Coady of Australia competes during the women's snowboard slopestyle qualification at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)
Laurie Blouin of Canada reacts during women's snowboard slopestyle qualification match at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)
Carola Niemelae of Finland competes during women's snowboard slopestyle qualification match at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)
Carola Niemelae of Finland competes during women's snowboard slopestyle qualification match at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)
Jamie Anderson of the United States competes during women's snowboard slopestyle qualification at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yubin)
Onitsuka Miyabi of Japan competes during women's snowboard slopestyle qualification at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yubin)
