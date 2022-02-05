People watch opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games across world

February 05, 2022

Teachers and students watch the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Confucius Institute (CI-USP) at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, on Feb. 5, 2022. (CI-USP/Handout via Xinhua)

Employees and family members of a Chinese enterprise watch the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Ankara, Turkey, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Zhenbei)

A family pose for a photo with the mascots of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Paralympic Winter Games, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Tanzanian guests watch the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

People watch the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A family watch the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A man watches the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Manchester, Britain, Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

Chinese and Egyptian employees of the branch of China's fiberglass manufacturer Jushi in Egypt watch the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Egypt, on Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo by Yan Fei/Xinhua)

