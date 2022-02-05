Beijing 2022 opening provides hope of overcoming pandemic: Mongolian Olympic specialist

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The splendid organization of the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games has given the world hope that humanity can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic together, a specialist from the Mongolian National Olympic Committee (MNOC) said Saturday.

"The torch for the Winter Olympic Games was ceremonially lit under the sky of Beijing, capital of China, last night, officially raising the curtain of the Olympic Games, a symbol of unity and peace that mankind has waited for for a long time," Battogtokh Usukhbayar, education specialist of the MNOC, told Xinhua. "The well-organized opening ceremony has given the world hope that humanity can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic together."

The opening ceremony showed that the "white" Olympics, which is being held at a time when the world has been facing the pandemic, is dedicated to hearts of everybody across the world, Usukhbayar said.

Beijing 2022 is the first ever Winter Olympics after the International Olympic Committee added the word "together" to its motto, he said.

"At a time when society, education, economy, everyone's relationships and others are changing as a result of the pandemic, Olympism is the most important expression of the idea of global unity, peace, and the protection of the environment. In this sense, I am confident that the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will rekindle the confidence of everyone to overcome obstacles together."

In addition, the Olympics has been organize at a high level and under a strict pandemic prevention and protection plan, Usukhbayar said, congratulating Beijing on successfully hosting the 24th Olympic Winter Games.

"I would like to say that Mongolia and the Mongolian team is fully satisfied and grateful for the good organization of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the protection against the pandemic," he added.

Two cross-country skiers from Mongolia are expected to participate in the Winter Olympics, according to the MNOC.

